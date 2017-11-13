Mahdzir: Poor DAP CEC re-election turnout points to party crisis

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid believes that the lacklustre turnout during the DAP central executive committee (CEC) re-election on Sunday indicates a crisis of trust within the party.

The Umno supreme council member noted how more than a thousand of the total 2,514 delegates nationwide did not attend the re-election, suggesting that the party and its leaders no longer get the backing that they used to.

"Maybe they (delegates) don't trust among themselves anymore. Of the 2,000 plus delegates, only over a thousand came. The other thousand did not.

"I feel that they themselves don't trust the party anymore," he said after attending the Rukun Negara pledge reading ceremony at Sekolah Kebangsaan Putrajaya Precinct 8, here, today.

When asked if he believed that a crisis was brewing in DAP, Mahdzir said: "You can say that."

During the CEC re-election on Sunday, it was reported that only 1,356 (53.94%) of the 2,514 delegates had attended to cast their votes for the party's leadership.

About 90% of the previous DAP CEC lineup (elected in 2013) was retained during the re-election, with party veteran Lim Kit Siang emerging tops with 1,199 votes, defeating runner-up Gobind Singh Deo by one vote.

Party secretary-general Lim Guan Eng emerged third with 1,180 votes, followed by Anthony Loke with 1,175 votes.

The re-election was held after the party, on July 17, received official notification from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) to do so, with the latter claiming that it had neither accepted nor recognised the election held by DAP on Dec 15, 2012, and the re-election on Sept 29, 2013.