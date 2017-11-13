Maybank eyes RM22b transactions through mobile platform by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank which is stepping up efforts in the digital banking space, is eyeing to hit RM22 billion in terms of transactions conducted via its mobile platform by year-end.

"Currently, I think we are grossing over RM19 billion, so the target is most likely achievable," Group Chief Technology Officer, Mohd Suhail Amar Suresh told reporters at a press briefing held in conjunction with Maybank Group's Digital Day.

"The statistics say more than 48% or approximately 50% actually do engage with us actively through digital platforms," Suhail added.

The banking group which has seen a 50% growth in mobile transactions since 2015, is of the view that it is well-equipped to handle exponential rise in demand and usage of digital channels over the years.

Maybank has also channeled an undisclosed amount in strategic investments, as part of its efforts to enhance its digital channels and build a technologically driven ecosystem.

Additionally, it is also focusing on building its digital foundation and strengthening its internal capabilities via its internal research and development, prototyping and rapid development team and its Bangalore-based offshore development centre.

Maybank will also be rolling out a "refreshed" Maybank2u in early 2018.