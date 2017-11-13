Mother sentenced to 75 years in jail for forcing daughters into prostitution

JOHOR BARU: A woman who prostituted her two young daughters to Bangladeshi workers was sentenced to 75 years in jail by the Sessions Court today.

The 39-year-old unemployed woman had earlier pleaded guilty to 10 charges of forcing her daughters aged eight and ten to have sex with the foreigners at a budget hotel in Larkin Perdana here.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(b) of the Child Act 2009 and Section 16(1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

The offences were committed between Oct 1 to 7, 2017.

Sessions Judge Kamarudin Kamsun said the offences were of a serious nature, and he took into account public interest in sentencing.

MORE TO FOLLOW