- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
MyEG MD has sold passive investments in MUI and Palette Multimedia
Posted on 13 November 2017 - 03:45pm
Last updated on 13 November 2017 - 04:36pm
Last updated on 13 November 2017 - 04:36pm
PETALING JAYA: My EG Services Bhd Group Managing Director Wong Thean Soon said that he has sold his insubstantial shares in Malayan United Industries Bhd (MUI), and has no plans to go in again.
He was responding to a news reports in an english daily published last week.
"I acquired insubstantial shares in MUI and Palette Multimedia Berhad as passive investments. Unfortunately certain media quarters have extracted these information from the annual reports and published stories that created the misperception of impending M&A activity. I wish to clarify that I have disposed all of my shareholdings in MUI and Palette and will refrain from making any passive investments in listed equities in the future," he says," Wong said in a statement issued earlier today.
MyEG's share price was unchanged at RM2.14, with some 2.1 million shares done.