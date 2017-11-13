MyEG MD has sold passive investments in MUI and Palette Multimedia

PETALING JAYA: My EG Services Bhd Group Managing Director Wong Thean Soon said that he has sold his insubstantial shares in Malayan United Industries Bhd (MUI), and has no plans to go in again.

He was responding to a news reports in an english daily published last week.

"I acquired insubstantial shares in MUI and Palette Multimedia Berhad as passive investments. Unfortunately certain media quarters have extracted these information from the annual reports and published stories that created the misperception of impending M&A activity. I wish to clarify that I have disposed all of my shareholdings in MUI and Palette and will refrain from making any passive investments in listed equities in the future," he says," Wong said in a statement issued earlier today.

MyEG's share price was unchanged at RM2.14, with some 2.1 million shares done.