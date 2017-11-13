No compromise with immigrant workers who challenge police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will not compromise with immigrant workers who challenge their authority in carrying out their crime-prevention duty.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Mazlan Lazim said the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) viewed seriously the incident where policemen were attacked by about 30 contract workers from China last Saturday night.

"We view this matter seriously, and we will not compromise with those who try to prevent us from carrying out our tasks.

"So far, eight suspects including two women have been remanded, all from China," he told reporters after attending a parade held in conjunction with the monthly assembly of the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters, today.

Mazlan said police would take proactive measures in monitoring foreign migrant workers in the federal capital to curb their involvement in criminal activities like gambling and violence.

In the 10.30pm incident last Saturday, a police car patrol team was checking on a gambling activity in front of the contract workers' lodgings in Jalan Imbi when the policemen were attacked by about 30 workers from China.

As a result, the policemen were forced to fire shots into the air to control the situation.

Meanwhile, Mazlan said police preparations in the run-up to the coming 14th general election were among eight matters stressed upon to the city contingent.

"We are preparing our people in facing the general election and they have now been told not to take leave except in emergency cases like death of a close relative," he said.

Mazlan said also stressed upon was combating snatch theft, gangsterism, drugs, threats of terrorism, illegal gambling, scams like the Macau Scam, and street violence.

"PDRM will foster closer cooperation with other law enforcement agencies in operations to combat crime," he added. — Bernama