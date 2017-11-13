Oppo F5 promises to capture the real you

At launch ... (from left) Fattah and Ayda with the Oppo F5. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

A close-up look of the phone. — Sunpix by Zulkifli Ersal

OPPO recently launched its newest smartphone model, the selfie-centric Oppo F5, at a star-studded event in Kuala Lumpur, attended by local celebrities and Oppo brand ambassadors Fattah Amin and Ayda Jebat, as well as Taiwanese singer Yoga Lin.

The Oppo F5's key feature looks to be its AI Beauty ­Recognition technology.

Taking advantage of its 20MP f2.0 front-facing camera, Oppo touts that the F5 can ­intelligently capture what it calls ­professional-grade selfies. This is done by scanning more than 200 points on the subject's face.

Oppo Malaysia product manager Ken Ng explained: "The AI Beauty Recognition technology simply emulates the abilities of a professional ­photographer, who would bring years of technical skills and ­experience when taking a ­portrait."

This technology is also said to work not only in solo selfies but, in group selfies as well. ­

According to Oppo, its AI Beauty ­Recognition technology can detect each individual ­subject's ­complexion, age, and gender, and refine the person's face ­accordingly.

Oppo also takes advantage of its front-facing camera ­technology to implement Facial Unlock, a facial recognition technology used to unlock the phone.

However, users could still use the thumbprint reader at the back of the phone to unlock it.

The Oppo F5 also comes with a 16MP f1.8 rear camera and a 6in 2160x1080 2:1 aspect ratio display.

Inside the Oppo F5 is 4GB of memory, 32GB of storage, and an unspecified octa-core CPU.

Powering it all is a 3,200mAh battery that is said to give up to 12 hours of ­continuous use.

And of course, the Oppo F5 is running Oppo's own Color OS 3.2 and is available in gold and black, for RM1,289.