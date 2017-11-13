Penang hit by 131 incidents of collapsed hillslopes during two disasters: Exco

GEORGE TOWN: Penang was hit by 131 incidents of collapsed hillslopes following strong winds and floods which occurred on Sept 15 and Nov 4, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Public Works, Utilities, Transportation Committee chairman Lim Hock Seng said of the number, 46 incidents took place on Sept 15 while the remaining 85 landslides occurred on Nov 4, along the road reserve under the Public Works Department.

"The affected roads are Jalan Paya Terubong (federal road), Jalan Tanjung Tokong-Batu Ferringhi-Teluk Bahang-Balik Pulau, Jalan Tun Sardon and Jalan Jeep in Penang Hill," he said in his winding-up speech on the Supply Bill 2018 at the Penang State Assembly sitting here today.

Lim said at the moment, Jalan Tun Sardon was still closed to traffic as cleaning works and repairs were still ongoing, and that the stretch would be opened to traffic at 5pm tomorrow.

"Meanwhile, Jalan Jeep in Penang Hill which was closed on Nov 5, has been reopened since Nov 10. However, cleaning works are still ongoing," he said, adding that Jalan Paya Terubong was reopened on Nov 7.

The sitting resumes tomorrow. — Bernama