Plan to build six-storey day care centre at old Sungai Petani hospital

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah government has submitted an application to build a six-storey Day Care Centre estimated to cost RM200 million at the site of the old Sungai Petani Hospital.

State Environment, Chinese, Indian and Siamese Community Affairs, Health and Unity Committee chairman, Datuk Dr Leong Yong Kong (pix) said this was one of the efforts to reduce shortage of bed at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH), Sungai Petani.

The working paper prepared by the State Health Department has been submitted to the Ministry of Health under the 11th Malaysia Plan (11MP).

"With this, most patients do not need admission to undergo minor surgeries, chemotherapy and thalassemia treatments ie blood transfusion," he said responding to a question from Dr R. Krishanmoorthy (PKR-Bukit Selambau) at the state assembly sitting, here today.

Dr Leong said there was also a proposal to add a new ward to the old Sungai Petani Hospital next year and another ward in 2019 after upgrading works were carried out in the existing buildings.

The Cluster Hospital project which started this year involving HSAH with the Sik and Yan Hospital has reduced congestion since most of the patients from the Yan and Sik districts were no longer required to be admitted to HSAH.

"This is because physicians in various fields at HSAH visit and provide expertise and carry out procedures at Yan and Sik Hospital.

"In addition, the quality of service delivery in both district hospitals could be enhanced with ongoing training for medical personnel and paramedical staff as well as the increase in medical devices and surgical equipment," he said. — Bernama