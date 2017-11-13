Remembrance Day held at National Monument

PETALING JAYA: The Remembrance Day, paying tribute to the fallen British and Malaysian heroes, was held at the National Monument on Sunday.

The ceremony began at 7.45am with guests from respective High Commissions, defence advisors and ambassadors from over 200 countries standing in silence with representatives from the Malaysian Armed Forces, Malaysian Armed Forces Sikh Veterans Association, presidents of local societies, head teachers of schools and representatives from the Kuala Lumpur Cubs, Scouts and Guides.

Amidst the backdrop of clear blue skies, guests joined the voices of the Garden International School choir in singing the hymn 'O God Our Help in Ages Past'.

In her speech, British High Commissioner to Malaysia, Vicki Treadell said: "It is a day to remember and honour those who fought on all sides and who served their countries in both World Wars and conflicts since. It is an important occasion for us to show our gratitude and give thought to those who have died, suffered injury and loss, and to those who continue to suffer today."

She paid special tribute to the British Indian Army and the Sikh contribution during the Malayan Campaign.

The occasion continued with reflections by Reverend Tim Philips from St. Mary's Cathedral.

The service marked 76 years since the start of the Malayan Campaign.