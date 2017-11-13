Ringgit closes flat

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit finished flat against the US dollar due to lack of demand for the local note as currency investors are closely monitoring crude oil prices amid the latest development in oil-producing countries.

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as well as rising rig count in the United States suggested that producers there are preparing to increase output, thus weighing the sentiment in the market.

At 6pm, the local unit was traded at 4.1900/1930 against the greenback from 4.1900/1930 last Friday.

The ringgit was traded mostly higher against a basket of major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0755/0799 from 3.0804/0835 on Friday, against the British pound, the ringgit edged up to 5.4793/4844 from 5.5099/5155, improved versus the euro to 4.8767/8819 from 4.8855/8899, but depreciated versus the yen to 3.6955/6992 from 3.6952/6988. — Bernama