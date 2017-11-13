Sabah BN Youth urged to assist their generation

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth wing has been urged to help their generation to progress and be part of the government's development plan for the state.

Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman said their effort would attract local youths to BN and support the coalition in the coming general election.

"Convey information to them on the ways they could contribute to the development of the state and country.

"Tell them about the opportunities and facilities provided by the BN government for them to have a brighter future," he said while launching the 'Jentera Jalinan Rakyat Plus (JR+) Pemuda BN Sabah' here today.

Also present were Malaysia BN Youth chairman Khairy Jamaluddin, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, and Sabah BN Youth chairman Yamani Hafez Musa, who is also state BN chairman said BN Youth must work harder to win the hearts of the voters in the 14th general election (GE-14) which comprised 40% youths.

He reiterated that the youth would be the ones to inherit the leadership of the party and must therefore show more commitment in serving the people.

"JR+ will enable the Pemuda, Wanita and Puteri wings to collaborate and work towards ensuring victory for BN in GE-14.

"We must work as one for the sake of the state and country's future. Don't ever be complacent and take your future lightly," he said.

Meanwhile, Khairy said about 20% of the voters who would be casting their ballots in GE-14 comprised new voters without any political background.

"We give them BN's loving touch ... we are not trying to lord over them, we just want to be closer to them because the party cares," he said. — Bernama