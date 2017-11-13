Shut up or ship out, Nur Jazlan tells Zamihan (Video)

JOHOR BARU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed wants controversial preacher Zamihan Mat Zin to shut up and think twice before issuing controversial statements.

"He is also free to leave government service if he is unhappy with government policies," said Nur Jazlan.

He said the Home Ministry is disappointed with Zamihan's attitude for continuing to ignore the warnings and advice given by various parties over his statements.

Nur Jazlan said a recent statement by Zamihan is seen as disrespecting Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak over the building of the King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP) in Putrajaya.

"We are disappointed with him (Zamihan) as before this, he had challenged the royal and religious institutions, and now the prime minister has become his target. We are not questioning his capability in carrying out his tasks with the Home Ministry but as a government officer, he should not get personal.

"Although Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has recognised his capability, I still want him to shut up, think before he issues a statement and if he just cannot accept government policies, he can quit," he told reporters when asked to comment on a video recording of Zamihan's statement in which he regarded the prime minister's action of allowing the establishment of KSCIP as not a clever move.

Nur Jazlan said Zamihan should be careful with what he said and he should also not sensationalise matters related to terrorism, and the turbulence and conflict in the Middle East as his statements reflected the image and integrity of the Home Ministry.

He said all of Zamihan's statements made to the public were being monitored and if he still gave problems to the ministry, his role in deradicalising those imprisoned for terrorism-related activities might be reconsidered.

On Zamihan questioning the building of KSCIP, he said it was not just forging close cooperation with the Saudi Arabian government, more so the idea of establishing the centre was mooted by King Salman Abdulaziz Al-Saud while its construction cost would be fully funded by the Saudi Arabian government.

Zamihan is a Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) officer who was seconded to the Home Ministry and now placed at the Prisons Department as a deradicalisation officer for terrorism and extremists elements.

He is also the president of the Ahli Sunnah Wal Jamaah Association (Aswaja) and principal assistant secretary of the Home Ministry's Security and Public Order Division.

Zamihan had previously been remanded for two days to assist in the police investigation under the Sedition Act 1948 for allegedly criticising the Johor Sultan over the "for Muslims only launderette" issue.

He had also criticised the committee of a surau in Penang for allowing non-Muslims to take shelter there during the recent floods.

However, the surau came in for praise by Najib who called its actions as embodying the true spirit of 1Malaysia Negaraku.

Below is the video of Zamihan speaking about Najib: