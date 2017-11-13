Thunderstorms, strong winds, rough seas forecast for Sabah, Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms in the waters of Sarawak off Limbang, Miri and Bintulu and in Sabah waters off Pedalaman, Pantai Barat and Kudat as well as Labuan are expected to prolong until late this evening, according to the Meteorological Department.

It said in a statement that the situation could cause winds with speeds of up to 50 km per hour and waves as high as 3.5 metres that could pose a danger to small vessels.

Similar conditions were forecast for the waters of Reef South, Labuan, Palawan and Sulu, it added. — Bernama