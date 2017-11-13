Tiger Synergy: Affordable condo project for Prosma's RTO scheme is off

PETALING JAYA: Tiger Synergy Bhd has aborted its plan to develop an affordable condominium project named Telaris Gombak for Prosma Bhd’s rent-to-own (RTO) scheme.

The property developer said in a filing with the stock exchange today that the memorandum of agreement (MoA) was aborted as consensus on the terms and conditions could not be reached.

The gross development value (GDV) for the project was estimated at RM100 million.

Last June, Tiger Synergy’s wholly owned subsidiary Tiger Synergy Timber Sdn Bhd signed an MoA with Prosma to develop Telaris Gombak on 5.5 acres of land with a GDV of RM100 million.

The project comprised 180 units sized at 1,000 sq ft each and eight commercial shoplots to be developed over three years, after which it would be sold en bloc to Prosma.

Prosma’s plan to relaunch and rebrand the RTO scheme in October following a fresh mandate from the government to supply 50,000 homes under the programme, has been delayed.

Tiger Synergy shares rose half a sen or 11.1% to 5 sen today on some 9.67 million units done.