Uda still waiting for reports on toppled crane incident in Kampung Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: Uda Holdings Berhad (UDA) is still waiting for the relevant authorities to file their reports on the toppled crane incident in Kampung Baru on Nov 9.

The authorities are the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Dang Wangi Police.

Uda group managing director Datuk Ahmad Abu Bakar said the company and the main contractor regretted the incident and would improve the safety system at construction sites to prevent such incidents from recurring.

"We are very concerned about safety at construction sites of Uda projects and always ensure that the contractors follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

"Work at the construction site has been temporarily suspended to facilitate further investigation," he said in a statement today.

The crane toppled at 12.25pm during work to lower some steel from a lorry at the construction site of Legasi Kampong Bharu project.

"UDA and the contractors acted quickly to save three injured victims and then send them to a nearby hospital for treatment.

"All the victims suffered minor injuries and were in stable condition. There were no casualties." — Bernama