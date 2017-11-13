Under construction apartment in Kota Damansara catches fire

PETALING JAYA: Four floors of an apartment under construction at Kota Damansara here caught fire today.

According to a spokesperson from the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, the fire involved apartment units on the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors.

He said 23 firefighters from Sungai Buloh, Damansara, and Section 7, Petaling Jaya fire stations rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.18pm.

"When we arrived thick smoke could be seen billowing from the third floor onwards. Our men are in the midst of putting out the blaze. Unfortunately, the fire is at its peak," he said.

He said the fire had destroyed almost 90% of the building.

He said there was no injuries or fatalities during the incident.

Pictures of the incident are making their rounds on social media.