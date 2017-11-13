Youth group stages protest over hillslope development (Update)

GEORGE TOWN: Several youngsters gathered in front of the Penang legislative assembly building to stage a protest, seeking for the state government to heed their pleas for a ban on hill slope development.

Calling themselves the "Young Master", and led by state Gerakan Youth head Jason Loo, the group staged a peaceful protest for about 30 minutes before dispersing.

They reminded the state assemblypersons inside that as the young generation, they need the environment to be preserved and conserved for future generations; just like how similar efforts were undertaken for the heritage zone.

Loo later told a press conference that he was informed that the state legislative assembly sitting will be debating on whether to allow a motion by the Opposition to ban hill slope development today.

Hence, the protest was to coax all backbenchers from across the political divide to support this cause as it was meant to salvage the environment in Penang from further degradation, he claimed.

Loo said that suffering from a rain storm and floods are normal occurences due to the occasional wrath of mother nature.

"But what we are protesting here is that by allowing hill slope development to continue, it will expedite the flow of the water downwards. Hence, the brownish water and the mud which flowed along with the flood waters to people's homes here."

Earlier, Yap Soo Huey (Pulau Tikus - DAP) told the sitting that more efforts must be undertaken to help foreigners, who became victims of the recent landslides and flood in Penang.

"They have no one to turn to for help. We should at least establish ways to help migrant foreign workers who are also victims of the landslide and floodings," she said.

Yap also urged the Rapid Penang public bus service provider to consider adding on more routes besides the present ones, which are sadly inadequate to meet the demand for public bus transport.