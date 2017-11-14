2017 Negaraku Expo will facilitate interaction with leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2017 Negaraku Expo, a large-scale infrastructure exhibition, which opens its doors tomorrow, promises a new experience for visitors to see national infrastructural developments up close, and the chance to interact with national leaders.

The expo, which is open for free from 10am to 10pm, comes in five domes which detail the development of the latest and upcoming infrastructure in the country.

"This expo will surely give a new experience for Malaysians as they can obtain information on all public transportation infrastructure and national development, in fact visitors can go through the true physical experience of the facilities built by the government," said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

He said this to reporters after a media preview of the 2017 Negaraku Expo, an event mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, at Dataran Merdeka here today. The one-month exhibition until Dec 15, is expected to attract 500,000 visitors.

Abdul Rahman said through the telecommunications segment, visitors could interact with national leaders, including the Prime Minister and other ministers.

Subsequently, Abdul Rahman said visitors would have the opportunity to feel the experience of boarding among others, Mass Rapid Transit, the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) and East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) trains.

"While on board the coaches, the projects currently being implemented, and soon-to-be implemented in the states involved, too will be displayed on the screens," he said.

He said Jalan Raja near Dataran Merdeka would be closed for the duration of the expo.

"We encourage visitors to use public transportation and Grab Malaysia has also agreed to give a RM5 discount for a one-way trip to the expo," he said.

Also present at the pre-view was Bernama Deputy Editor-in-Chief Datuk Mokhtar Hussain. — Bernama