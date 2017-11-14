41 people on PD police's wanted list

PORT DICKSON: Port Dickson police are looking for 41 individuals who are on the wanted list, including three women.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Zainudin Ahmad told a press conference here today that they are wanted among others for violent crimes, murder (one), rape (two), robbery (two), extortion (one), criminal intimidation (two), rioting (two), causing hurt (one),theft (nine), heavy vehicle hijacking (one), carjacking (two), motorcycle theft (one ), housebreaking (nine), firearms (three), kidnapping and wrongful confinement (one) and illegal gambling (four).

Meanwhile, he said police were looking for M. Batumali, 47 , last known address Ladang Hopeful Batang Berjuntai, 45600, Batang Berjuntai, Selangor, to assist investigations into a murder case in 2011.

"PD police are also looking for Ruslan Hasyim, 51, (last known address No. 222 Kampung Pasir Wardieburn Setapak, Kuala Lumpur) and Mohd Hazroun Ariffin, 34, ( K 54 Taman Geliga 2, Jalan Kuala Kemaman, 24000 Kemaman, Terengganu to assist investigations into rape cases.

Also V. Kanesan, 44, (116A Taman Desa Jaya 2, 08000, Sungai Petani, Kedah) in regard to housebreaking cases in 2013.

Anyone with information on them is urged to contact PD CID at 019-2233449 or 06-6472222 or the nearest police station. — Bernama