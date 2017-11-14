440 illegal immigrants detained in KL, including 4-day-old baby

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department detained 440 illegal immigrants around Jalan Alor here in an operation carried out today.

The operation which was led by the department was a joint effort with the National Registration Department, General Operations Force, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and Companies Commission of Malaysia.

A total of 267 officers from the various agencies took part in this operation.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said as many as 915 foreigners were checked, and those detained were from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Oman and other countries.

"In the joint operation we carried out today, 440 illegal immigrants have been detained, consisting of 389 men, 47 women and four children. They will be placed in Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot for investigation and further action," he told the media after the operations were completed.

The youngest detained was only four days old while the oldest was 50, he added.