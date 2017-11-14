Academic destination

IDP Education Malaysia's exhibition will be an excellent hub for prospective students to obtain information on future studies in the United kingdom.

OVER the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the number of students studying in the United Kingdom. With an education history spanning over 800 years, universities in the UK have maintained their international reputation for excellence through stringent quality standards.

This has led to the alumni of the aforementioned universities who have become global corporate leaders, leading politicians, thinkers and professionals, and almost all of whom have had a significant influence or role on global issues.

IDP destination head (UK & NZ) for Malaysia, Indonesia and South Korea, Jayanthi Thevarajah explains why the UK is a great education destination, as she says, "Studying in UK for an honours degree is shorter in comparison to other countries, which can be cost effective in the long run for parents."

"Most UK universities are more flexible in accepting a wider variety of entry level qualifications. Professional degrees such as Accountancy, Engineering and Pharmacy are accredited by relevant regulatory authority which set and maintain internationally recognised standards of professional competence and ethics," Jayanthi claims.

The UK learning experience provides students with independent thought, encourages proactive problem-solving skills, enables development of intellectual skills and empowers creative and effective thinking.

These are skills globally recognised by employers as core qualities that are needed to meet the requirements of the global economy and to succeed in a competitive job market. The UK has been welcoming international students from over 100 countries for generations.

Having partnered with over 80 institutions in the UK, IDP Education Limited is the world's leading international student placement provider, assisting in more than 420,000 international students in fulfilling their goal of an overseas education for more than 45 years.

Boasting a network of over 100 international student placement centres, across more than 32 countries, IDP is also the co-owner of IELTS, the world's most popular go-to English language test.

At IDP Education Malaysia, specialised UK counsellors are trained to assist students throughout their journey to explore education opportunities in UK, effectively going beyond a counsellor merely matching choices of studies with appropriate institutions.

Being at the forefront of the education industry, IDP has pooled resources and invested in technology to help Malaysian students find the best institutions to study in. With access to exclusive innovative software, students are able to obtain up-to-date information on the institution of their choosing.

IDP Education Malaysia will be hosting "IDP Study in UK Exhibition" from Nov 11 to 21 in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Penang, Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with some of UK prestigious institutions that will be in Malaysia for this open day. It is a golden opportunity to prepare these students and parents for the January/February and September intakes applications next year.

Prospective students at the upcoming exhibition will be able to get advice and gain information from IDP Education Malaysia's UK-trained and specialised counsellors, along with representatives from the institution on career pathways, study applications, student visa and International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Participating institutions will be accepting applications for various courses and UCAS application fees will be waived by IDP. Admission to the "IDP Study in UK Exhibition" is free and students are advised to bring the original and photocopies of their education certificates.

For more information or to register, visit www.idp.com/malaysia or contact IDP Kuala Lumpur office at 03-2162 3755, IDP Subang Jaya at 03-563 6558, IDP Johor Bahru at 07-364 0080, IDP Penang at 04-226 1811, IDP Kota Kinabalu at 088-242 336, IDP Kuching at 082-577 645.