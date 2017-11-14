Berjaya wins two awards at the The Malaysia HR Awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Corporation Berhad bagged two awards last Thursday as Employer of Choice and HR Leader awards at the The Malaysia HR Awards by The Malaysian Institute of Human Resource Management (MIHRM).

It was named gold winner in the Employer of Choice Category at the event held at Grand Dorsett Subang for sustained and continuous commitment for the development of its human talents.

The Malaysia HR Awards is a yearly national event organised by The Malaysian Institute of Human Resource Management (MIHRM) since 1999.

The awards are strongly supported and endorsed by the human resource community for raising standards and recognising excellence in human resource management, with Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem as its patron.

The Malaysia HR Awards 2017 was presented in three categories for organisation, individual and international.

It was a double celebration for Berjaya as Grace Chan Hwee, Senior General Manager, Group Human Resource & Admin Division was named gold winner in the HR Leader category which recognises individual professionals who have made an outstanding contribution to human resource management.

"This is a proud moment for Berjaya to be recognised in this prestigious event, being a first time participant," Berjaya Corporation said in a statement.