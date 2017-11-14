CIMB shares fall slightly following 'loss of back-up data'

PETALING JAYA: CIMB Group Holdings Bhd's share price fell slightly by 0.16% this morning, after it announced that several magnetic tapes containing back-up data were physically lost in transit during routine operations.

At 10.56am, the stock stood at RM6.12 with 1.55 million shares changing hands. Its market capitalisation stood at RM56.5 billion.

It was reported that some of these tapes contain customer information of CIMB Bank and its subsidiaries.

CIMB has since heightened security measures across all channels, including temporarily suspending some services via its call centre.