DAP's CEC results a reflection of unity within party: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: DAP delegates retained almost all central executive committee (CEC) in the just-concluded re-election, an indication that they are putting party unity above all else ahead of the 14th general election (GE14).

Political analysts said with party unity largely intact after two ROS-ordered CEC re-elections, what is crucial next for the party is how to win the people's support and work closely with other Pakatan Harapan component parties in the coming polls to extend the splendid results achieved by the Opposition in the last two general election, China Press reported today.

Han Chiang College vice-chairman Datuk Cheah See Kian, a political analyst, told the daily that overall, DAP has retained its status quo with Lim Guan Eng remaining at the helm as secretary-general.

The little-changed line-up presents a picture of unity within the party for the sake of the coming general election, said Cheah.

"(But) What is more important is whether the party's GE14 strategies, which many couldn't wait to find out, will touch base with voters whose sentiments and thinking change so frequently."

The voters today may not think the way they did in the last two elections, he said, adding that they are more independent in their opinion regarding the latest political developments.

Only by understanding their thinking can the party win their eventual support, he said.

On another note, Cheah deemed former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman, as Pakatan Harapan's (PH) trump card.

The Opposition needs Dr Mahathir's influence to give it an added advantage in GE14, he said, adding that the former premier is PH's "hope".

Another political analyst, Dr Thock Kiah Wah, concurred with Cheah that DAP delegates had voted to keep changes to the minimum for the sake of party unity in the run-up to GE14.