Drop in number of criminal cases involving policemen in Perak

Posted on 14 November 2017 - 03:57pm Last updated on 14 November 2017 - 05:11pm

IPOH: Perak police have recorded a drop in the number of criminal cases involving policemen in the first nine months of 2017, compared to the same period in 2016.

State police chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan said 46 police personnel were arrested for criminal cases this year, compared to 61 in 2016.

He said the police personnel caught were involved in drug related cases, syariah issues, corruption and criminal activities.

"We must maintain our integrity and at the same time focus on public safety," he told reporters after attending the Perak Police Contingent monthly gathering here todat.

Hasnan also commended two policemen who rejected a bribe of RM500 in an incident in Sungai Pinang, Pangkor on Nov 7 this year.

"The men were on their rounds when they stopped a motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet, however the rider fled the scene.

"They detained the man after a short chase. Investigations revealed that the man, a foreigner, did not have any documents.

"At this juncture the rider attempted to offer them money to let him go," he said.

Hasnan said the man was subsequently detained.

For their integrity and dedication, lance Corporal Mohd Farid Ahmad and constable Muhammad Izzad Ezmiel Roshaizad received certificates of commendation from Hasnan during yesterday's event.