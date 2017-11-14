Four-day-old baby among 440 illegal immigrants detained in Bukit Bintang

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 440 illegal immigrants including a four-day-old baby were detained in an integrated operation around Jalan Alor and Jalan Changkat in Bukit Bintang, here today.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said those detained comprised 389 men and 47 women from various countries including Bangladesh, Nepal, Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia and India.

"We screened 915 illegal immigrants and 440 of them were detained for various offences, such as not having valid identification papers and misuse of passports," he told reporters after the operation, which was mounted from 4.30pm to 7pm.

Mustafar said those detained would be deported to their countries of origin, but that legal action would be taken against those involved in criminal activities.

"There is no issue of immunity or protection given to certain people. We also set our eyes on individuals who employ and rent premises to illegal immigrants," he said.

Besides the Immigration Department, the operation also involved enforcement staff from the National Registration Department, Companies Commission of Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Royal Malaysia Police. — Bernama