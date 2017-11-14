Jalan Raja closed for one month for 2017 Negaraku Expo

KUALA LUMPUR: Jalan Raja at Dataran Merdeka will be closed for a month, beginning Nov 15, in conjunction with the 2017 Negaraku Expo.

In a statement issued today, the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) of the Prime Minister's Department said the road closure was to ensure safety and smooth flow of visitors to the 2017 Negaraku Expo which would be held at Dataran Merdeka.

Jalan Raja will be re-opened on Dec 16 for public use.

"The public using this road are advised to find alternative routes to get to their destinations," said the statement, advising road users intending to go to the expo to use public transportation such as the Light Rail Transit, Mass Rail Transit and the Monorail.

The expo is organised by the EPU, with the cooperation of government agencies and private sector to foster the spirit of patriotism and love for the country.

Entry to the one-month event from 10am to 10pm is free. — Bernama