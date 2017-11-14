JBSN not involved in appointment of suppliers, contractors for sports programmes: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here was told today that the National Youth and Sports Department (JBSN) was not involved in the appointment of suppliers or contractors for sports programmes funded through an allocation under the National Sports Trust Fund (KWASN).

JBSN Youth Development deputy director-general Mohd Ghani Mohd Yusof said the appointment was made by the association that applied for an allocation under KWASN to organise sports programmes.

"JBSN is only responsible for tabling the application and (for) the amount of funds applied by any association to organise sports programmes, the application will be approved by the KWASN meeting committee," he said.

He said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Amer Abu Bakar Abdullah at the trial of former Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) finance secretary Otman Arsahd, 58, who is facing 32 charges of abusing his position and submitting false claims involving RM38.4 million, four years ago.

During the incident, Mohd Ghani, who is the 30th prosecution witness, was JBSN deputy director-general (Sports), from October 2012 to May 2013.

Mohd Ghani, 58, said Otman had never suggested Gapa Jitu Sdn Bhd, GPO Essence Sdn Bhd, Enconic Corporation Sdn Bhd and Dial Ex Sdn Bhd, to be appointed as suppliers or contractors during a KWASN committee meeting.

Mohd Ghani also pointed out that there were no sports programmes organised by the offices of the minister and deputy minister of Youth and Sports using provisions under KWASN.

Otman, represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, is charged with committing all the offences at the National Sports Council (MSN) office, Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex here between Feb 28, 2012 and Nov 18, 2015.

On the 15 counts of abusing his position, Otman allegedly instructed MSN Finance Division director Abdul Rashid Yaakub to issue payment to Dial Ex Sdn Bhd, a company owned by his two children, for the amount of RM2,161,000 for various ministry programmes, including Futsal 2012 and additional programmes for Formula One (F1) 2013.

The charges are framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

On the 17 counts of submitting false claims, Otman allegedly gave a letter of payment through the ministry's account to Abdul Rashid for three companies owned by his friend, amounting to RM36,310,400, related to various ministry programmes.

The charges are framed under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and provide similar punishments, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues tomorrow. — Bernama