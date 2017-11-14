Man arrested for abetting father's suicide

KUANTAN: The police have detained a man who is believed to have assisted his 65-year-old father in committing suicide in a hotel room, at Genting Highlands last Thursday.

Pahang Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Othman Nayan said the victim's body was found by a hotel worker who lodged a police report at 10.20am that day.

"At the scene police found the victim lying down and he had ligature marks on the neck. A rope believed to have been used to tie round the victim's neck was also discovered in the room.

"Preliminary investigation also found no evidence to be linked under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the case was classified as sudden death," he said in a statement issued here today.

However he said investigations would continue as it was discovered that a second person was also staying in the room.

He said the second individual, a 35-year-old man who was the victim's son was arrested at the resort area on Sunday.

Othman said the suspect, who worked as a trader, claimed that he had helped his biological father to commit suicide.

Based on CCTV footage and witnesses statements, the suspect was in the room at the time of the incident.

Othman said the suspect, who had a record of mental illness and was still on medication, was being remanded until Thursday.

The case is being investigated under Section 306 of the Penal Code for abetting suicide which provides for 10 years' imprisonment and a fine, upon conviction. — Bernama