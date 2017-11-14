MEA programme helps students master English

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia English Assessment (MEA) programme helps students to master the English language so as to be more competitive and able to meet the employment needs of industries.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh said the MEA programme launched by the ministry met the quality standard, in line with the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) and was highly recognised, whereby the qualification attained by students could be used not only in Malaysia but worldwide.

"The MEA is a game changer in mastering English for college and university students in Malaysia.

"It has two components, namely the formal component which is assessment in a formal manner, while the other is done is an informal manner, where learning is in real situations, that is, the work environment or task-based assessment."

Idris said this at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today in reply to a question from Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) on efforts carried out by the ministry to improve students' English language proficiency in preparing them for the working world so as to be more competitive and meeting the industry needs.

He said various other programmes were implemented by the ministry to raise the level of proficiency, including the English Language Enhancement Project carried out in collaboration with Talent Corporation Malaysia Bhd for final-year students, and the Cambridge Accessible Tests (CATs), in collaboration with the Cambridge Malaysian Education Development Trust (CMEDT). — Bernama