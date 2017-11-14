Month-long 2017 Negaraku exhibition to begin tomorrow

One of the attractions, at the 2017 Negaraku exhibition. — Sunpix by Adib Rawi Yahya

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan at one of the attractions of the 2017 Negaraku exhibition, in Dataran Merdeka, on Nov 14, 2017. — Sunpix by Adib Rawi Yahya

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan (L) tries out one of the telephone that will ring randomly, with cabinet ministers, state ministers or even the Prime Minister himself at the end of the line, during the month-long 2017 Negaraku Exhibition, which begins tomorrow. — Sunpix by Adib Rawi Yahya

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2017 Negaraku exhibition which is the biggest infrastructure exhibition in the county will open its doors, at Dataran Merdeka tomorrow.

The exhibition will showcase the latest and upcoming infrastructure developments in the country.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said the exhibition aims to provide information to the public on development plans which will improve their standard of living.

"The idea came from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak himself," Abdul Rahman told reporters after a media preview of the exposition held on Tuesday.

The event features five big scale domes namely – Dome 1: How Blessed We Are, Dome 2: Our Infrastructure, Dome 3: Lifestyle & Wellbeing, Dome 4: Living It and Dome 5: The Future of Us.

The weekly themes of the Expo also includes Health and Wellbeing; Our Taste; Culture and Tourism; Traditional Games; and Activities and Games.

Abdul Rahman said the launching ceremony on Wednesday night which will be officiated by Najib, will showcase live performances by local artistes, such as Faizal Tahir, Rich from Estranged, and Ismail Izzadi.

"But throughout the day for the whole month, some lucky visitors will have the chance to speak to cabinet ministers, state ministers or even the Prime Minister himself, when the telephone rings, as top leaders will be calling the phones live at random times," he said.

Abdul Rahman added Jalan Raja at Dataran Merdeka will also be closed for a month in conjunction with the Expo.

He added the road closure was to ensure safety and smooth flow of visitors to the 2017 Negaraku Expo which would be held at Dataran Merdeka.

Jalan Raja will be re-opened on Dec 16 for public use.

"The public are encouraged to use public transport to come to this event.

"Users who are using the e-hailing service Grab car will also receive a RM5 discount when coming or leaving here," Abdul Rahman said.

The exhibition is a collaboration by the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) with the Transport Ministry, Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry, local councils, Telekom Malaysia and the National Film Development Corporation.