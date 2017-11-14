PM wants ministries to achieve Budget 2018 goals

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak wants every ministry to get ready to implement and ensure that the goals outlined in Budget 2018 for the people were achieved.

The Prime Minister was referring to the Supply Bill 2018 which was passed at the policy stage by Dewan Rakyat yesterday after securing a majority bloc division vote from among the members of parliament.

"Alhamdulillah, the Supply Bill 2018 or Budget 2018 was passed by Dewan Rakyat for the first reading," he said on Twitter and Facebook.

The bill which seeks to allocate RM280.25 billion for operating and development expenditure was approved after 107 MPs voted in favour, 59 against and 11 abstained.

It was tabled by Najib, who is also Finance Minister on Oct 27 and debated for six days since Oct 30.

The debate was wound up at the ministry stage over three days from Nov 8 before being passed at the policy stage yesterday, and scheduled to be debated at the committee stage from today. — Bernama