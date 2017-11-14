PPBM secretary-general gives statement to ROS

PUTRAJAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) secretary-general Datuk Dr Shahruddin Md Salleh today gave a statement to the Registrar of Societies (ROS) following complaints that the top leadership had failed to comply with the party's constitution.

"I gave full cooperation by submitting proof and that it was based on the PPBM constitution. I explained why the action and decision were taken," he told reporters after finishing giving his statement at the ROS headquarters, here.

Shahruddin was summoned after eight PPBM divisions in Johor made complaints to the ROS that the PPBM top leadership failed to comply with the party's constitution.

The complaints include the failure of all PPBM branches and divisions to hold annual general meetings (AGM), despite the party being established just one year ago.

On the youth wing (Armada), Shahruddin said PPBM Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman would be making his statement to the ROS soon.

Last week, the ROS director-general Surayati Ibrahim said that since Armada was not in the party's constitution, the use of the term could cause the party's deregistration under the Societies Act 1966. — Bernama