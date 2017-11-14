Ringgit opens higher against US dollar

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar on renewed buying interest, said a dealer.

At 9.17am, the local unit stood at 4.1895/1935 against the greenback from Monday's close of 4.1900/1930.

Against a basket of other major currencies, the ringgit was traded mostly lower.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0767/0803 from 3.0755/0799 on Monday but rose against the Japanese yen to 3.6857/6895 from 3.6955/6992 yesterday.

The local unit eased against the euro to 4.8896/8955 from 4.8767/8819 and declined against the British pound to 5.4966/5023 from Monday's 5.4793/4844. — Bernama