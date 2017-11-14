Rural ministry listing infrastructure damaged by floods

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Rural and Regional Development Ministry is listing the infrastructure and premises damaged in the recent floods in Penang.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob had directed the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JKKKP) in each area to assess the damages incurred before submitting it to the ministry.

"They include roads, prayer rooms, community halls, and buildings," he told reporters after observing post-flood relief work at Permatang Rawa, near here today.

The programme took him to Community Development Department (Kemas) kindergartens at Kampung Padang, Lahar Yooi, Simpang Tiga, Permatang Rawa and Taman Abidin.

Ismail Sabri also distributed 1,400 aid packages to the flood victims.

Forty-one Kemas kindergartens suffered damage from floods involving losses of RM165,000. — Bernama