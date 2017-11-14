Sarawak Tourism Ministry mulls improving accessibility into Mulu

KUCHING: Sarawak Tourism Ministry is looking into the feasibility of improving accessibility to Mulu where Mulu National Park, a Unesco World Heritage, site is nestled.

Its Assistant Minister Datuk Lee Khim Shim said in this regard, the state government had in mind the existing logging road from Long Bedian-Long Terawan-Long Iman and two-hour boat ride to Mulu National Park headquarters.

He said promotion of the park, being a prime state tourism product, was being carried out constantly.

"Other short, medium and long term strategies to promote Mulu National Park include a tactical campaign to put Miri as one of the preferred destinations to visit.

"The component of the tactical campaign is by positioning Miri and Mulu National Park as a twin destination," he said when answering a question from Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew (BN-Piasau) at the State Legislative Assembly here today.

Ting had asked whether the government had any plan to provide better accessibility and connectivity or blueprint to promote Mulu National Park in short, medium and long term.

Lee said the campaign was launched in June last year together with MASWings and a travel agent based in Miri (Tropical Adventure Tours Sdn Bhd) and is still active.

He said Mulu was currently accessible by air via MASWing twice daily from Miri, four times weekly from Kuching and also four times weekly from Kota Kinabalu.

"For those who are more adventurous, they can take the two-hour four wheel drive from Miri through Long Bedian to Long Terawan, and from there it takes another two-hour longboat ride to reach Mulu."

Other promotional activities and strategies, he added, were through filming and movies, short video clips, participation in Brunei Travel Fair in Bandar Seri Begawan, domestic travel fairs, familiarisation trips to cover Miri and Mulu with agents from Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Australia. — Bernama