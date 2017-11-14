Two workers trapped in mining machine die

GUA MUSANG: Two foreign workers were killed after they were trapped in an iron ore mining machine a mining site in Kampung Aring 5, here yesterday.

The victims, Mohamad Younus Ali, 38, from Bangladesh, and Saleem Shah, 29, from Pakistan, were found pinned to the machine at 11.25am.

Gua Musang District Police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin said the incident took place while the two victims were inside the machine to clean the sluice blades.

"A third worker who was outside the machine is believed to have switched on the machine while they were still inside, killing them," he told reporters here today.

Mohd Taufik said the incident was discovered by a worker after the duo failed to come out of the machine.

He said police are hunting for a foreign national, who is suspected to have switched on the machine, but who has since disappeared.

The bodies of the two victims were sent to the Gua Musang Hospital for the post-mortem. — Bernama