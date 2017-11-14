WCES in Hong Hong connects M'sian entrepreneurs and Chinese diaspora: Zahid

HONG KONG: The World Chinese Economic Summit (WCES) themed 'Managing Global Uncertainty: Exploring New Opportunities' which ended today, has been able to connect Malaysian entrepreneurs and traders with the Chinese diaspora, especially in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said at the same time, the Chinese diaspora could also invest in Malaysia, whether directly or through joint-ventures with existing Malaysian companies.

"And certainly these opportunities can be obtained through existing business matching especially when there's (an) international summit or conference or any high-level meetings held between the Chinese diaspora community overseas," he told the Malaysian media here today.

Also present were Malaysia's Consul-General in Hong Kong and Macau, Datuk Tengku Sirajuzzaman Tengku Mohamed Ariffin, and Consul Malaysia, Grace Rebekah Teh.

Ahmad Zahid also said the signing of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would provide the best opportunities for the Chinese diaspora in Hong Kong to invest in Malaysia.

"With the good investment climate in Malaysia, incentives given to foreign direct investment (FDI) and several tax holidays, are important elements to attract FDI into the country," he said.

On Monday, Ahmad Zahid delivered a keynote address at the WCES, a premier international event with the objective of improving linkages and business networking between China and Asean.

The two-day conference gathered leaders from the government, business and academic, as well as thinkers from 30 countries.

The event also aimed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the signing of the Asean-Hong Kong FTA, which complements the China-Asean FTA.

It was organised by the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (Asli).

Among those who delivered a special address was Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, who is also the Honorary Adviser to the WCES. — Bernama