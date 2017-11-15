1,000 schools to be upgraded with 21st-century smart classrooms

NILAI: The Ministry of Education will upgrade 1,000 schools nationwide with 21st-century smart learning classrooms starting next year.

Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alias Ahmad said each school would have two classes upgraded to smart classes according to the criteria set by the ministry.

"Currently, the 1,000 schools are still in the selection process based on the criteria set, such as Internet access in the region. We are working with the state education department to determine which schools are eligible to be upgraded," he told reporters after his official visit to the 21st century learning class and classrooms of the future at Tunku Kurshiah College, Bandar Enstek near here, today.

Alias said the Internet speed in an area was among the important criteria to be taken into account in order to ensure smooth learning. — Bernama