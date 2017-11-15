10,000t of waste collected in aftermath of floods

GEORGE TOWN: The local authorities here have accumulated up to 10,000 tonnes of waste from the mammoth floods which had innudated Penang over 10 days ago.

State Local Government, Traffic Management and Flood Mitigation committee chairperson Chow Kon Yeow said the massive clean-up campaign which began last weekend saw some 10,000 tonnes of waste and debris collected.

He said it is a testament to the fact that local residents simply like to discard waste without bothering to concern themselves of its dire consequences, Chow told a press conference.

"The recent floods are the biggest reminder and a lesson to us that indiscriminate dumping of waste will come back to haunt us. The flood is the best lesson to convince Penangites about the need to throw their rubbish in proper places."

Chow said the municipalities and the drainage and irrigation department have constantly informed him that the drainage system continues to be clogged despite the countless campaigns to guard against pollution, particularly at the rivers.

Earlier, Chow, who is also the Penang DAP chairperson, announced that the party will cease collecting donations for the flood relief operations.

Penang DAP has collected about RM8 million, which will be channeled back to the state government, of which RM3 million was handed over yesterday by its secretary Lim Hui Ying to Chow in a brief ceremony.