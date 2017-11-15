102 illegal immigrants detained around Alam Nusantara

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Immigration Department detained 102 illegal immigrants around Alam Nusantara, here on Monday.

The 12.30am operation was carried out following claims that some workers quarters were crowded with undocumented foreigners who were working illegally at construction sites in the area.

State Immigration Department director Omran Omar said their personnel had rounded up 320 foreigners (at the kongsi house) for checks.

"After the screening, we found that 102 of them had violated the Immigration Act. All of them were taken into custody to facilitate investigations," he said.

He said those arrested were Indonesians, Bangladeshis and Myanmar nationals, including 41 women and children. Those who were detained were aged 52 and below.

Omran said the illegal immigrants are being investigated for abusing their travel documents and offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63.