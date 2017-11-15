Chong Wei advances to second round of China Open

KUALA LUMPUR: National singles ace Datuk Lee Chong Wei needed only 26 minutes to stroll past his opponent from Taiwan in the first round of the China Open Badminton Championship today.

Chong Wei, who had last won the tournament in 2015, did not face any trouble defeating Hsu Jen-hao of Taiwan in straight sets, 21-5, 21-7.

The tournament's seventh seed will meet either India's Sourabh Varma or Brice Leverdez from France in the next round tomorrow.

Two national women's doubles pairs also qualified for the next round as Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean defeated Xiao Min Lin-Wu Fang Chien of Taiwan 21-6, 17-21, 21-9, and Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei beat Chiang Kai Hsin-Hung Shih Han also from Taiwan 15-21, 21-19, 21-11.

Meanwhile, five-time China Open champion Lin Dan was shown the way out Indonesian Jonatan Christie, who won 21-19, 21-16. — Bernama