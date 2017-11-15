Family of Penang MCA's Lim Swee Bok killed in fire (Updated)

Posted on 15 November 2017 - 10:07am Last updated on 15 November 2017 - 03:59pm

GEORGE TOWN: The family of Penang MCA Tanjong division youth chief Lim Swee Bok perished in a pre-dawn fire near Cecil Street here.

The four victims include Lim's mother, his Chinese national wife Chen Yen, 35, and their two children Lim Yin Chin, nine and Lim Jia Yiin, eight.

The fire broke out around 6.30am and trapped the victims within minutes, northeast district police head ACP Anuar Omar said.

Five fire trucks rushed to the double-storey shophouse but they could not reach the victims who were believed to have died from excess smoke inhalation.

Police and firemen are trying to ascertain the cause of the fire.

MORE TO FOLLOW