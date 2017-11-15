Family syndicate busted by Immigration Dept

Posted on 15 November 2017 - 12:05pm Last updated on 15 November 2017 - 12:15pm

KUALA LUMPUR: A family syndicate involved in making fake immigration documents and stickers was busted last night.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said they arrested 14 men and one woman at homes in Puchong and Seri Kembangan, adding that all the suspects were related to each other.

He added that during the raid, a three-year-old child was found in one of the homes.

"At the house in Puchong, which was specifically rented by the syndicate to carry out their activities, the department confiscated computer equipment valued at about RM8,000 to RM10,000 and RM6,977 in cash.

"We also confiscated a car valued at RM40,000," he said today.

Mustafar earlier attended the Corruption-Free Pledge at the Immigration Department here today.

He said the family syndicate which has been operating for close to a year, is estimated to have raked in about RM20,000 to RM30,000 a month.

Mustafar said the syndicate had been making fake temporary workers passes, Enforcement Card (E-Card) and CIDB Card.

