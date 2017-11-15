Family syndicate busted by Immigration Dept (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A family syndicate involved in making fake immigration documents and stickers was busted on Tuesday night.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Mustafar Ali said they had arrested 14 men and one woman at homes in Puchong and Seri Kembangan, adding that all the suspects were related to each other.

In addition, during the raids, a three-year-old child was found in one of the homes.

"At the house in Puchong, which was specifically rented by the syndicate to carry out their activities, the department confiscated computer equipment valued at about RM8,000 to RM10,000 and RM6,977 in cash.

"We also confiscated a car valued at RM40,000," he said today.

He said the family syndicate which has been operating for close to a year, is estimated to have raked in about RM20,000 to RM30,000 a month.

Mustafar said the syndicate had been making fake temporary workers passes, Enforcement Cards (E-Card) and CIDB cards.

He said their modus operandi was to rent phone shops to inform their customers about the services they provided.

He warned operators of small phone shops not to help "advertise" the services of such syndicates, adding that there are many more similar syndicates operating in the country.

Mustafar got one of the syndicate members to demonstrate how quickly they could produce fake documents for customers.

The suspect took all of 10 minutes.

"The syndicate may have been able to provide the fake documents to mainly Bangladeshi nationwide.

"We are still investigating the extent of their activities and how widespread their operations were and whether they have links with other syndicates providing similar services," Mustafar said after attending the Corruption-Free Pledge at the Immigration Department here.

During the ceremony he told his officers that integrity must come first, and if not, no matter what they try to portray will be a failure because the people will not have any trust in them.

Speaking on the arrest of 440 illegal immigrants around Bukit Bintang on Tuesday, he said the department will continue to carry out multi-agency operations to weed out illegals in the country.