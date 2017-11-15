Four curriculum models to shape future direction of tahfiz students

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is in the midst of drafting four curriculum models under the National Tahfiz Education Policy to shape the future direction of tahfiz students, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, said the four models comprised Tahfiz Turath, which is the study of Quran memorisation with the books of Turath; Tahfiz Science (the study of Quran memorisation with science subjects); Tahfiz Dini (the study of Quran memorisation with Islamic Studies subject) and Tahfiz Skill (the study of Quran memorisation with skill module).

"Through the National Tahfiz Education Policy and in line with the National Transformation 2050, the target is to produce 125,000 huffaz (Quran memorisers), or the Ulul Albab generation, who do not only memorise the Quran, but (are) also knowledgeable in professional disciplines and areas of studies."

He said this in response to Datuk Nawawi Ahmad (BN-Langkawi), who wanted to know the education system for tahfiz schools in this country.

Asyraf Wajdi explained that five components had been identified to achieve the target, including the introduction of an integrated tahfiz curriculum which is to be implemented at 11 religious secondary schools, four full-boarding schools, and 16 government-aided religious schools nationwide.

Besides, he said the Ulul Albab Mara Junior Science College (MRSM), which has been operational since 2009, had so far produced 1,164 huffaz among its students.

Following the success, he said five other Ulul Albab MRSM were being built in Semporna, Sik, Ketereh, Bera and Bagan Datuk.

Asyraf Wajdi said the Darul Quran under the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) had also produced 7,030 professional huffaz since its establishment in 1966. — Bernama