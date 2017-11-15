Fuel prices up again

Posted on 15 November 2017 - 06:40pm Last updated on 15 November 2017 - 06:45pm

KUALA LUMPUR: The retail price of RON95 will go up by seven sen to RM2.38 /litre while RON97 will cost RM2.66/litre, up six sen, effective 12.01 am tomorrow till midnight Nov 22.

The retail price of diesel will also be increased by five sen to RM2.25/litre.

The new retail prices of the three fuels were posted on the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry today.

For the week Nov 9 -15, RON95 cost RM2.31/litre, RON97 (RM2.60) and diesel( RM2.20). — Bernama