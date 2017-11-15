Internet usage currently at over 89%: Jailani

KUALA LUMPUR: Internet usage in the country has risen to 89.3% at present from 80% in 2016, the Dewan Rakyat sitting was told today.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said the findings of a study on social media users showed that 15.5% of users are among teenagers, aged 19 and below.

"The findings also revealed that social media users used the internet for about four hours a day," he said when replying to a question from Teo Nie Ching (DAP-Kulai).

He said the number of Facebook account owners rose from 96.5% in 2016 to 97.3% so far while Instagram (46.7% to 56.1%) and Twitter (26.5% to 26.6%).

On the protection of personal data, he said internet users should be more careful in channelling information especially on social media as media were collected daily and without borders.

Jailani also advised internet users to use an 'alphanumeric' password, a combination of numbers and letters as a protection measure.

He said among the modus operandi most commonly used by cybercriminals were hacking techniques, physical thefts such as laptops and smartphones, camouflaging such as using the e-mail and social media.

In addition, he said the ministry always reminded telecommunications companies to check the transaction system to ensure it is not hacked.

He said the move was included in the terms of the license to be complied with by the telecommunications company.

So far three cases had been prosecuted under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010 (Act 709) and all had been sentenced by the court, he said.

Act 709 is to regulate the processing of personal data in commercial transactions and the act applies to various major national sectors and industries that are data users such as communications, banking and financial institutions, insurance, health, transportation, tourism and hospitality.

Under the Act 709, any form of disclosure of personal data without the consent of data users through any platform, including internet is an offence and the accused may be liable to a fine not exceeding RM500,000 or imprisonment for not more than three years, or both upon conviction. — Bernama