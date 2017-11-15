KPJ Centre for Sight to hold public talks on cataract

Posted on 15 November 2017 - 03:24pm Last updated on 15 November 2017 - 03:34pm

PETALING JAYA: The KPJ Centre for Sight will be conducting public talks to raise awareness on cataract at its Kuala Lumpur, Petaling Jaya and Rawang branches.

The talks at the Petaling Jaya and Rawang branches will be held at 11am on Saturday, Nov 18.

Cataract and radioactive surgeon and consultant ophthalmologist Dr Lai Voon Ping will conduct the talk in Petaling Jaya while cataract and refractive surgeon Dr Helen Tan Chen Chen will conduct the talk in Rawang.

On Dec 2, cataract, refractive and anterior segment surgeon Dr Norazlina Bachik Ng will conduct a talk on Eye Problems in Old Age at the Rawang branch.

There will be free eye screenings for participants and refreshments will be provided.

To reserve a spot at the talks, email info@kpjcfs.com (Petaling Jaya), infokl@kpjcfs.com (Kuala Lumpur) or inforw@kpjcfs.com (Rawang).

Registration starts at 10.30am. Admission is free.

For more information, call 03 78808222 (Petaling Jaya), 03 40226222 (Kuala Lumpur) or 03 60931051 (Rawang).