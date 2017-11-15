MAHB paid over RM741m in ERL passenger service charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holding Berhad (MAHB), on behalf of the government, has submitted passenger service charge (PSC) payment to Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) since 2002 until September 2017, with a total payment of RM741,234,295.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said since ERL began operations the average number of passengers is 5.4 million annually.

In 2015, there was a 20% increase compared to the previous year's 11.03 million passengers.

"However the hike in ERL fares in 2016 has seen a decline in the number of passengers by 19%, to 8.9 million," he said when replying to a question from Tan Sri Abdul Khalid Ibrahim (Independent-Bandar Tun Razak) on the total amount paid by MAHB to ERL since 2002.

Abdul Aziz said ERL also suffered losses after the tax financial year for six consecutive years from 2009 to 2014.

"Up till 2016, the accumulated losses after tax is RM661.34 million," he said.

Meanwhile when replying to a supplementary question from Datuk Othman Abdul (BN-Pendang) relating to discount on ERL fares, Abdul Aziz said a discount of 30% was offered to senior citizens, the disabled and students.

"For frequent users, there is a monthly pass, If the individual works in KLIA, he can get up to 82% discount (for use of KLIA transit).

"Discounts are also given to those using online service (10%) and Visa payWave (15%). Many discount facilities are given to locals," he said. — Bernama